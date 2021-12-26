According to reports, James Franco will be deposed in Johnny Depp’s $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard.

In the long-running legal dispute between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, James Franco has been handed summons to appear in court.

According to Page Six, Franco’s deposition will take place early next year in Depp’s $50 million defamation case against Heard.

The 43-year-old actor, who made news recently for admitting to sleeping with students at his acting school, will be questioned about whether he had an affair with Heard, 35, when she was still married to Depp, 58.

According to the story, Depp’s lawyers also want to talk with the “Pineapple Express” star to see if he ever saw any of the claimed marks on Heard’s face.

When they were filming the 2015 film “Adderall Diaries,” Depp accused Heard of sleeping with her co-star Franco. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” are a group of pirates who live in the Caribbean.