According to reports, Jake Gyllenhaal ‘Has No Interest’ In Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Rerelease.

Taylor Swift’s rerelease of “All Too Well” hasn’t piqued Jake Gyllenhaal’s attention or bothered him.

Swift’s 10-minute short clip of her song “All Too Well” from her rerecorded “Red” Album was released on Friday, and the “Nightcrawler” star was trending over the weekend. Swift fans were certain that the song was about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal, 40, because there were several easter eggs that seemed to allude to the singer and actor when they were still together.

Gyllenhaal’s reaction to it was revealed by an unknown source to E! News. Apparently, the star of “Guilty” was unaffected.

The insider told the outlet, “Jake has no interest in any of it.” “He isn’t interested in gossip and doesn’t read it.” “He’s living his life and is solely concerned with himself.” “He’s oblivious to everything,” the insider continued.

In the rerecorded version of “All Too Well,” Swift sings, “You said if we had been closer in age maybe everything would have been great / And that made me want to die.”

Many admirers felt that the lyrics imply her breakup with Gyllenhaal was due to their nine-year age difference.

In another part of the song, she sings, “And I was never good at delivering jokes, but the punch line goes / I’ll get older, but your boyfriends stay my age.”

Several internet users feel it’s a dig at Gyllenhaal, who is dating Jeanne Cadieu, a 25-year-old model.

Swift’s scarf was also addressed in the song, which she said she had left at his sister’s house. In his previous film, Gyllenhaal was photographed wearing a scarf similar to Swift’s. Dionne Warwick, 80, pleaded with the actor to return the item, even offering to cover the mailing costs.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal attended the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards a day after Swift released the new version of “All Too Well.” Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, won the breakthrough director prize for her directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” and he was there to support her. Mandell Winter and David Esparza, the sound editors for his Netflix drama “The Guilty,” also received an award. After the red carpet, the “Velvet Buzzsaw” actor arrived alone. He was escorted into the building. Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, and Maggie, who is married to Sarsgaard, were subsequently seen at a table with him.

About his demeanor during the event, an insider told Us Weekly, "Jake was in a fantastic mood." "He was," I said.