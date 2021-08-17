According to reports, ‘Hotel Transylvania 4′ will not be released in theaters and will instead be available on Amazon Prime.

The last “Hotel Transylvania” film will not be released in theaters and will instead be released on a streaming service.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be released on Amazon Prime instead of in theaters this fall.

According to reports, Sony Pictures is in the midst of bringing the fourth edition of the CG-animated franchise to Amazon’s streaming service in a deal for around $100 million.

Sony Pictures’ “Hotel Transylvania” franchise has been a huge success, with the first three episodes making over $1.3 billion worldwide. However, the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 epidemic has prompted the entertainment industry to reconsider the film’s planned theatrical premiere.

Due to its attraction to young viewers, “Hotel Transylvania” has grossed a lot of money as a family film. However, given the recent spike in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variety and the lack of immunizations for children under the age of 12, it’s understandable why Sony is considering a different release date for the franchise’s final part, according to Variety.

“Hotel Transylvania 4” was supposed to hit theaters on October 1st. Selena Gomez, who plays Mavis in the flicks, proudly published the trailer for the film on Instagram earlier this year, teasing its release in early October.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Sony decided to cancel the final “Hotel Transylvania” film’s planned theatrical release. Since Netflix already had Sony’s two animated offerings, “Vivo” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” there had been talk that the movie may end up there.

According to Collider, Amazon made a greater push to get “Transformania” for its video-streaming platform as part of its efforts to expand its own animation repertoire. There’s no indication yet on when the film will be available on Amazon Video. According to industry sources, the contract is still in the works, but many news publications are reporting that the animated picture will indeed be released on the streaming service.

Sony Pictures and Amazon representatives declined to comment on the reports.

Apart from Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, Keegan-Michael Key, David Spade, and Fran Drescher star in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.” Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska are the directors of the film.