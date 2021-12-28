According to reports, Britney Spears will make a comeback in 2022.

Britney Spears is rumored to be making a comeback in 2022. The singer is claimed to have received offers from a variety of businesses and is looking forward to making her own professional decisions.

According to Entertainment Tonight, “Britney is constantly eyeing different brand deals and entertainment options.”

“Several companies have contacted her with incredible offers, and nothing is off the table. She’s looking forward to donning her businesswoman hat in the new year and pursuing new endeavors that weren’t previously open to her.” According to the insider, the 40-year-old pop diva is looking forward to making her own decisions with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

“Britney is now in charge of her own decisions and wants to broaden her professional horizons. She’s just waiting for everything to fall into place at the perfect time “According to the source,

“Sam is a tremendous supporter of Britney and is always encouraging her. Things are going well for them as a couple, and if anything, their bond has become even stronger since they were engaged “The tipper went on.

Spears has begun making her own beauty and health decisions after the conclusion of her conservatorship. Dr. Gabriel Chiu, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, was apparently welcomed into her home for a house call earlier this month. According to a source, the singer had two minimally invasive procedures at the time: InMode’s Forma and EmSculpt.

“She appeared extremely happy to be able to make decisions for herself like this one,” the source said, “and to work with Dr. Chiu to feel like her best self.”

These latest developments come only weeks after a judge determined that the pop star is now free to manage her funds and business on her own. “The court determines and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the authority to execute documents conducting business on her own behalf and that any earlier order filed by this court restricting her power to sign estate plan agreements is repealed,” Judge Brenda Penny wrote on Dec. 9.