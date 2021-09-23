According to reports, Britney Spears’ Netflix documentary “Britney vs Spears” is “unauthorized.”

Britney Spears declined to take part in a new Netflix documentary about her.

The pop diva refuses to acknowledge the Netflix documentary “Britney versus Spears.” The film, which will be released next week, chronicles the 13-year conservatorship fight of the “Toxic” artist.

An unnamed insider told Page Six on Wednesday, “This is another unauthorized documentary without her consent or participation.”

The documentary’s trailer was posted on Netflix on Wednesday. “No one was willing to speak. In the video, a narrator states, “Until they did.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr attempted to contact Spears for the documentary. She, on the other hand, was never able to contact her.

“I’ve always longed and prayed to the documentary gods, hoping, dreaming, and wishing. I attempted to call her several times. But I had to accept the fact that it was unlikely to happen,” she told the publication.

Carr responded affirmatively when asked if Spears was aware of the film she produced. “I wrote her a letter, and I have reason to assume she received it. She said, “I think she’s concentrating on her new beau.”

Many people assumed that everyone in Spears’ life only wanted their five minutes of fame, according to the filmmaker. Those she called did not answer her calls, and some of the people she intended to speak with did not respond.

“I’ve developed stuff before without access, but if you don’t have access to the main individual, you’ll need additional people. And Britney had never spoken about the conservatorship at the time,” she said.

The upcoming documentary isn’t the first documentary to look into Spears’ situation. The documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which premiered on Fx and Hulu in February, was produced by The New York Times.

The film apparently embarrassed the “Toxic” singer, who cried for two weeks after seeing it. Carr stated that her documentary is unique and that she hoped Spears would enjoy it. She also acknowledged to being a fan of Spears, so she enlisted the help of investigative journalist Amy Herdy to double-check the facts.

Carr explained, “She didn’t have my level of bias since I was a fan.”

The film is the result of a two-and-a-half-year investigation into Spears’ conservatorship, according to Carr. They wanted it to be a “definitive” resource for learning everything there was to know about the subject.

"You should see this film if you care about women. This is a must-see film for everyone interested in mental health. If you're a fan of the show.