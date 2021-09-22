According to reports, Angelina Jolie allegedly cut Brad Pitt out of a lucrative real estate deal.

According to a source, Angelina Jolie attempted to sell her half of her shared properties with ex-husband Brad Pitt without alerting him.

According to Page Six, the “Maleficent” diva employed deceptive methods to keep Pitt out of a potential real estate deal involving their shared Chateau Miraval property in Correns, France. According to court records obtained by the publication Tuesday, Jolie attempted to sell her 50 percent ownership in the $164 million estate without providing the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor the option to buy her out.

The allegations were made when the ex-lawyers couple’s appeared in court on Monday to settle their long-running custody battle. According to the lawsuit, each of them held their Miraval interests in separate liability entities (LLCs).

Miraval is controlled by Quimicum, a business in which Pitt owns a 60 percent stake through his company Mondo Bongo, according to court filings. Through her company Nouvel, Jolie held a 40% stake. Pitt, on the other hand, transferred 10% of the estate from Mondo Bongo to Jolie’s Nouvel in 2013, three years before the couple split up, to ensure that they had equal ownership.

If either Pitt or Jolie wanted to sell their shares, they promised to ask each other first. According to the current lawsuit, Jolie attempted to sell her share without alerting Pitt and without granting him the right of first refusal. Pitt wants the 10% transfer canceled because the shares were only sold for €1 and not a “significant” amount as required under Luxembourg law. The property is now worth €140 million (about $164 million).

“It is worth noting that, for the past four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s firm] has failed to work in Quimicum’s best interests by consistently delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager,” according to the lawsuit.

“We understand that the real goal of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that avoids Mondo Bongo’s right of first refusal (as provided in Quimicum’s articles of approval), thereby capturing a capital gain generated by Mondo Bongo’s investment and to which Nouvel did not contribute.”

An unnamed source told Page Six that the action was "another example of Angelina trying to sidestep the regulations and evade their commitments" following the current exes controversy. Meanwhile, according to another insider, "He did."