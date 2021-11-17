According to reports, Alex Rodriguez approached this ‘Real Housewives’ star after Jennifer Lopez’s split.

According to a rumor, Alex Rodriguez has been flirting with Kelly Bensimon of “Real Housewives of New York City” as he moves on from Jennifer Lopez.

Page Six alleged, citing unnamed sources, that the former Yankee slugger, 46, has been exchanging texts with Bensimon, 53, and has asked her out several times.

One insider told the outlet, “They have a cute and flirty text connection.” “Alex has asked her out several times, but she has yet to accept his invitation.” Bensimon’s publicist verified to the newspaper that she has spoken with Rodriguez.

The former model’s rep stated, “They’ve been having a pleasant text relationship for the last couple of months.” “He is attractive and gentlemanly in her opinion. They have shared friends, and she has been discussing real estate with him.” A representative representing Rodriguez, on the other hand, denied that he sent Bensimon any “flirty SMS.” Rodriguez was contacted by Bensimon about a “real estate possibility,” according to the spokeswoman, but that was the length of their correspondence.

“There isn’t anything. Many individuals approach him for business motives “According to the former athlete’s representative.

Bensimon works as a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman and has sold over $100 million in real estate this year. She specializes on New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida real estate. With Knight Frank, she has just ventured throughout Europe.

The news comes months after Rodriguez and Lopez announced in April that they were breaking up following a two-year engagement. Rodriguez has been linked to a number of women in recent months, while the singer resumed her romance with Ben Affleck shortly after their split.

In May, Rodriguez sent a statement on Instagram about moving on, just hours before Lopez and Affleck made news after being spotted together in Florida.

“I’m about to embark on a new chapter in my life. Anything that does not benefit me has no place in my life “On his Instagram Story, he wrote. “There is a surge of new energy. Mentally, physically, and spiritually, new dimensions are opening up for me. I’m remaining patient and anticipating the start of a new chapter in my life.” After being seen leaving Katie Holmes’ apartment building in June, the former MLB player fueled relationship rumors. Unnamed sources told E! News that he was house looking and had no idea the actress was doing so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.