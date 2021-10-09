According to recent statistics, Liverpool has become a hotspot for indecent exposure.

The majority of flashing and sexual voyeurism incidents reported to Merseyside police last year resulted in no action being taken against the perpetrator.

Following revelations that former Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens was accused of driving around Dover naked from the waist down in 2015, and of twice flashing staff at a McDonald’s in Kent just days before he abducted, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard in March, there has been renewed concern about flashing offenses.

Those allegations of indecent exposure, according to others, should have prompted authorities to believe that the killer was a possible threat to women.

Between 2020 and 2021, 192 crimes of exposure and voyeurism were reported on Merseyside, up from 155 the previous year.

Investigations were completed in 155 of the 192 offences reported in Merseyside, with no one getting any kind of punishment – either because to a lack of a suspect, difficulty with evidence, or because the investigation or prosecution was not deemed in the public interest.

That implies eight out of ten criminals (81%) got away with it. Only 21 of those who were punished were charged or issued a court summons (11 percent of all offenders).

Three offenders were given an out-of-court sanction, such as a formal caution or a penalty notice, while the investigation of two instances was handed over to someone else.

In the remaining 11 cases, no decision has been made.

Last year, Liverpool saw the most crimes in Merseyside, with 91 of these crimes recorded in the city. In Wirral, there were 38 offenses, 31 in Sefton, 21 in St Helens, and 11 in Knowsley.

Liverpool was a hotspot for voyeurism and exposure when compared to the rest of the country.

Last year, there were more than 18 offences per 100,000 residents in the city, compared to 12 per 100,000 in Wirral and 12 per 100,000 in St Helens.

“Upskirting,” which is when an offender tries to film an image beneath another person’s clothing without their consent, and viewing a private act for the goal of. “Summary ends.”