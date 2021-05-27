According to Oprah, critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are missing one aspect of their lives.

Oprah Winfrey is backing Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s requests for solitude. Critics are “missing” the notion that they desire some form of privacy, according to the media magnate, who recently teamed up with Harry for The Me You Can’t See.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been discussing their personal lives.

The Oprah Interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is being dissected in a Discovery+ special.

When Harry and Meghan came down for a shocking interview with Oprah, they were slammed. The CBS primetime program, which aired in March 2021, was the first time the pair spoke publicly about their plan to stand down as senior royals.

They had an open dialogue with Oprah, but critics pounced on Harry and Meghan’s desire to discuss their life publicly while simultaneously requesting seclusion. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to speak up about their lives in the months since.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in May 2021, Harry compared royal life to The Truman Show and living “in a zoo.” He revealed considerably more about his life and his own mental health journey in his most recent interview on The Me You Can’t See.

In the meantime, Meghan is working on a children’s book about Harry and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which will be released in June 2021.

The detractors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to Oprah, forget that “privacy does not mean silence.”

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry “knew what he was doing” with the Oprah interview.

During a May 2021 appearance on TODAY, Oprah defended the royal pair while promoting The Me You Can’t See, which she co-created and executive produced with Harry.

She explained, "You know, I ask for privacy and I talk all the time." "So I believe that being able to…