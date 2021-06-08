According to motivational speaker DeVon Franklin, Chris Harrison is “owed a chance to get it right” on “The Bachelor.”

Chris Harrison is known for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and all of Bachelor Nation’s other spinoff shows. Harrison walked down from the show after making a controversial comment about Rachael Kirkconnell that startled many viewers. In light of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, several people, including motivational speaker and Harrison buddy DeVon Franklin, believe Harrison deserves a second chance at hosting.

In Matt James’ season, the cast of ‘The Bachelor’ contends with controversy.

During Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, all eyes were on him as the first Black bachelor in the show’s history. Things took a turn when images of Kirkconnell enjoying a southern antebellum celebration surfaced.

Harrison, the host of Bachelor Nation, defended James’ last girl images. “Does it seem good in 2018, but not so much in 2021?” Harrison continued to Rachel Lindsay:

I don’t think you’re wrong. You are absolutely correct — in 2021. In 2018, this was not the case.

I’m not defending Rachael here. I don’t know, maybe 50 million people did that in 2018… That was the type of gathering to which a large number of individuals attended.

Harrison’s remarks disappointed a large portion of Bachelor Nation. Harrison stepped down from the franchise shortly after his conversation with Lindsay.

He wrote on Instagram, “This historic season of The Bachelor should not be tainted or overshadowed by my faults or lessened by my actions.” “As a result, I’ve spoken with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping down for a while and will not be appearing in the ‘After the Final Rose’ special.”

Will Chris Harrison be a future host of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”?

Fans heard Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would host Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette during the “After the Final Rose” special… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.