According to Kaitlyn Bristowe, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” is “the most dramatic” yet.

Katie Thurston’s quest to find love on The Bachelorette is soon upon us, and due to Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, we already know it will be one to remember.

Bristowe discussed the upcoming season on an episode of her Off the Vine podcast, stating that it will be chock-full of hard-hitting drama.

When does â€ The Bachelorette’ Season 17 premiere?

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season is finally here. After her heart was crushed on The Bachelor, the marketing manager is on a mission to find love in the franchise’s latest episode, which premieres on June 7, 2021.

Before the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” Katie Thurston says she kissed “a lot of guys.”

Those who have followed Bachelor Nation for a while may remember Thurston from Matt James’ season. Because of her sex-positive approach to dating and cheerful manner, viewers appreciated the Washington native right away. People complimented Thurston for standing up to bullies and being unapologetically herself throughout the season, and her popularity rose.

According to some, Thurston had a chance to finish in the top three in James’ season. Unfortunately, her time on the program came to an end following a one-on-one date in Week 6.

Alumni of the Bachelor’s program Katie Thurston’s season will be hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Thurston’s search for love isn’t over simply because she didn’t make it to James’ season’s finish.

During the drama-filled Bachelor season, Thurston and fellow contender Michelle Young were picked as the franchise’s bachelorettes.

Thurston's Bachelorette season will be recognized, as will her time on the show, because it will be the first without host Chris Harrison. Former bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will take over