According to Harley Quinn Smith, Mallory is always true to herself in ‘Cruel Summer,’ so what does this mean for some fan theories?

Only two episodes of Cruel Summer remain, and the Freeform drama has done an excellent job of keeping viewers engaged. With how the Cruel Summer theories are heating up and how many issues remain unresolved, the final stretch feels like it’s going into overdrive.

Many fingers are pointing to Mallory, who is now very close to Kate in 1995 and entirely iced out with Jeanette in 1993, according to the evidence. The audience, however, has never seen anything but the real Mallory, according to Harley Quinn Smith. Is this to say that she’s free of some of the more nefarious theories? [Warning: There will be spoilers for Cruel Summer to episode 8].

Mallory changed from being an outspoken critic of Kate Wallis to being her most trusted confidante.

The 1990s were the ideal setting for Harley Quinn Smith’s ‘Clerks’ reference.

The entirety of Cruel Summer is focused on Kate Wallis’ disappearance, her reappearance, and the consequences of her being held prisoner by Martin Harris. Jeanette Turner was a nerdy girl who grew into a popular teen after Kate left, seemingly stepping into her life. Kate claims that Jeanette saw her in captive at Harris’ residence, but Jeanette denies it. Jeanette is now suing Kate for defamation, claiming that the world has turned against her as a result of Kate’s statements.

The audience is still in the dark about the whole truth. Mallory, Vince, Ben, and Jamie, essential members of Jeanette and Kate’s separate relationships, are smack dab in the thick of it all. While we don’t know the complete narrative of how Jeanette moved from braces and shyness to a Queen B dating Jamie, we do know that she ended her relationship with Mallory in 1993 after a particularly bossy day, but remained friends with Vince (which viewers already knew).

Mallory had always despised Kate and spoke bad of her and her fame. Jeanette didn't seem to like it when her focus was drawn away from Mallory and toward Kate. And she enjoyed being the center of attention…