According to global data, Filipino women spend the most time watching porn on Pornhub.

According to Pornhub’s year-end report, women from the Philippines topped the list of most time spent on the adult pornographic website.

The Philippines ranked first in the list of time spent each visit in the adult entertainment platform’s 8th Year-In Review, with an average of 11 minutes and 31 seconds. The Philippines was also the only Southeast Asian country with more female visitors than male visitors, with women accounting for 52 percent of all visitors.

In terms of age, 37% of Filipino viewers were between the ages of 18 and 24, 29% were between the ages of 25 and 34, 15% were between the ages of 35 and 44, and 9% were between the ages of 45 and 54.

“Japanese” was the most popular pornographic category among Philippine viewers, with “pinay” being the most searched term in the country. The category “Japanese” continues to be the most popular around the world.

“The most searched term in the Philippines is still ‘pinay,’ but numerous other terms, such as ‘korean’ (+9), ‘asian’ (+23), and ‘anime’ (+12),” Pornhub noted in the research.

The names “threesome pinay,” “hentai anime,” and “Rule 34” were also popular in the Philippines. According to the Urban Dictionary, the latter phrase is a hypothetical internet legislation claiming that any possible subject has pornographic or sexually related material.

Filipinos are also 286 percent more likely than visitors from other countries to watch adult films classified as Hentai, 134 percent more likely to watch love videos, and 111 percent more likely to watch cartoon pornographic materials.

After the Philippines, Japan came in second with 10 minutes and three seconds, followed by France with 10 minutes and two seconds, the Netherlands with nine minutes and 59 seconds, and Ukraine with nine minutes and 53 seconds.

Three hundred women sued Pornhub and its parent company, MindGeek, nearly six months ago for allegedly benefiting from content depicting rape, child pornography, sex trafficking, and non-consensual sexual behavior. According to The Washington Publish, the complaints also claimed that the site permitted users to post any form of pornographic video.

Since then, Pornhub has removed user-uploaded films and improved its systems to allow only verified users to post content.