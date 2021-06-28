According to garden writer Charlotte Mendelson, there are several ways to combat garden guilt and avoid feeling overwhelmed by your plot.

Gardening can be excruciatingly difficult at times. Slugs gnawing at your feet, the vagaries of the weather, your enthusiasm shattered by a meager harvest…

It’s easy to get discouraged, especially when television and books make gardening seem so straightforward — shouldn’t you be awash in marrows by now? Eating homegrown radishes with every meal? Do you want to make jam? However, this is not the case. Fortunately, novelist and gardening writer Charlotte Mendelson knows exactly how you feel, and she’s written a book about it called Rhapsody In Green, which is now available in paperback. She notes, “The garden I describe [in the book]is no longer my garden, but the thoughts are exactly the same.”

Despite her tomato-filled balcony and the foodstuffs she grows on half of her downstairs neighbor’s plot, her gardening fantasies still outnumber her green-fingered realities on occasion. “I would have some Oxfordshire apples if I lived in Oxfordshire; it would be incredible cool,” she wonders. “On the terribly contaminated London dirt, I have minor tragic things. However, I am still really proud of them.”

If staring at your bit of land sometimes makes you feel helpless, keep reading…

Don’t hold yourself to unattainable goals.

“One of the things I was trying to do in [Rhapsody In Green] was basically be honest, because I think so much of garden writing is about, ‘Here’s my enormous garden and I have a couple of little men who help me,’” – when the reality for the majority of us is anything but, says Mendelson. “Most of us have four pots, all the pests it’s possible to get, and we’re still relentlessly trying!”

“I just feel really militant,” she continues, “that a) [gardening is]the most wonderful thing and it changes your life and b) nothing you’ll read or watch about it applies if you’ve got a [scrappy]bit of urban space and a full time job.”

Some gardening ‘truths’ are myths

Have you heard the one about the single courgette plant being enough to feed a family of four? “It’s absolute b******s,” says Mendelson good-naturedly. Gluts in general, she continues, might be a consideration “if you. (This is a short article)