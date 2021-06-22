According to Dragon’s Den’s new face, finding a few dollars down the back of a sofa was more important than controlling a £200 million firm.

Steven Bartlett, who is only 28, is about to become the youngest dragon on the hit BBC1 series Dragons’ Den.

“I’ve liked the show since I was 12-years-old,” says the multi-billionaire entrepreneur, who applied with a business pitch as an 18-year-old but was turned down.

“We’re all pals outside of the den. “Anyone competing for the same deal as me inside the den may potentially become an adversary,” he says of his fellow dragons.

Bartlett, who is currently filming the new series in Manchester but will not be seen in a suit in the den, has had an unusual path to success: he was expelled from school, dropped out of university after one lecture, and lived penniless in Manchester until he discovered his calling in social media marketing.

He co-founded Social Chain, a social media marketing business that was valued at £200 million when he took it public at the age of 21 and quit as CEO at the age of 27.

He now resides above his offices in east London, and because he has his fingers in so many pies, he rarely switches off.

There are his numerous investments in health and mental health companies; his podcast, The Diary Of A CEO, in which the wealthy and famous open up to him; and his bestseller, Happy Sexy Millionaire, a memoir and guide to fulfillment, love, and success.

He was born in Botswana and raised in Plymouth, where his Nigerian mother, Esther, tried her hand at a variety of businesses while his father worked as a civil engineer.

Bartlett, the youngest of four children, attended a 1,500-student high school but only remembers one other black student aside from his siblings.

“I was making every effort to blend in. “I started relaxing my hair to straighten it,” he recalls.

“I would dress in Fred Perry and Rockport and Stone Island one minute and attempt to be Indie the next, listening to a certain style of music that I didn’t particularly appreciate. I believe I was also attempting to be white.”

