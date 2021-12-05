According to a TV host, Kate Middleton cried after confronting Meghan Markle over alleged staff bullying.

According to British TV host Kirstie Allsopp, Kate Middleton cried during a disagreement with Meghan Markle about reports that the Duchess of Sussex had harassed palace servants.

Markle previously addressed her and Middleton’s feud in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleging that she was the one who cried during the disagreement, which occurred in May 2018, just days before the former actress’ wedding to Prince Harry. The incident, according to the Duchess of Sussex, was caused by flower girl gowns, and Middleton later apologized with flowers and a note.

Allsopp, who is a family friend of Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, now claims that Middleton was the one who was in tears after an incident with Markle over charges that the former “Suits” star was nasty to Kensington Palace personnel.

“Kate seldom loses her cool,” Allsopp claimed to The Telegraph. “But she found out Meghan was being disrespectful to servants at Kensington Palace and she was unhappy with her.” “Then Kate burst into tears because she’d lost control, and she did try to patch things up by giving Meghan flowers.” Duchess Camilla was a childhood friend of Lady Fiona Hindlip, the host of “Location, Location, Location,” and is the godmother of her brother Henry.

After The Telegraph first reported the quarrel three years ago, when it was initially alleged that the Duchess of Cambridge ended up crying after a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, Allsopp’s testimony is the third to be made public.

“Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite upset,” an unnamed insider told The Telegraph, though the reason for the purported feud was unclear at the time.

When speaking with Winfrey earlier this year, Markle rebutted the charges, claiming that she, not her sister-in-law, was the one who ended up in tears.

She denied allegations that she made Middleton cry, saying, “The reverse happened.”

“I don’t say that to belittle anyone; it was a particularly trying week leading up to the wedding, and she was furious over something. But she took responsibility for it and apologized. She apologized and brought me flowers and a note. And she did what I would do if I knew I had wounded someone: she accepted responsibility.” Jenny Afia, Markle’s lawyer, also disputed the allegations earlier this week. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.