According to a source, Scott Disick is “trying to get under Kourtney Kardashian’s skin.”

It might be difficult to watch an ex with whom you had a long and complicated past move on with someone else. While some people manage it gracefully, others struggle, and it appears that Scott Disick is one of the latter. According to insiders close to him, he is “trying to get under Kourtney’s skin by being out and about.” According to Page Six, the 38-year-old reality star was recently photographed with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, but sources close to Disick maintain that he is not dating anyone seriously.

According to ET, Disick is simply trying to elicit a reaction from his ex-wife, with whom he has three children—11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign.

“Scott has been trying to handle Kourtney and Travis’ engagement on his own,” a source reportedly claimed. “He’s resuming his social life and returning to the party scene. He isn’t seriously seeing anyone at the moment, but he is attempting to get under Kourtney’s skin by being seen out and about.” Despite the fact that Kourtney has moved on with her life, her mother Kris Jenner is not in the mood to exclude Disick from family events, according to the source. Disick, on the other hand, may have other ideas.

“Scott, along with other members of the family, is still extremely close to Kris, and he and Kris talk all the time,” the insider said. “As he is still their family, he will be included and welcomed at many Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, but he isn’t sure if he will want to be around right now.” The “Flip It Like Disick” actor did offer Kardashian his support for her relationship with Barker during the “Keeping Up With Kardashians” reunion special episode in June.

But it appears it was only for the cameras, as he was called out by another ex of Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, for allegedly DMing him in an attempt to gossip about her and Barker’s PDA-filled vacation to Italy, which resulted to his breakup with Amelia Hamlin, months later in September.

Despite all of the social media controversy, Disick has maintained his friendship with the Kardashian and Jenner families.