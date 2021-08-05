According to a source, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s relationship is “the real deal.”

The connection between Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky is “the genuine deal,” as it has remained solid despite their busy work schedules and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

After everything she’s been through in the last year, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Polansky has been her rock.

According to the site, the source said, “Michael is her North Star.” “For her, he is such a grounding and guiding presence.”

The source went on to say that the couple has a strong bond and that Lady Gaga has a side to her that only Polansky can see.

The source told ET, “They are the real deal.” “He adores Lady Gaga, but Stefani is his true love. He enjoys theatrics and her creativity, but he prefers to remain in the background and let her shine.”

Lady Gaga and Polansky sparked romance speculations earlier this year when they were seen cuddling up before Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance. Polansky was also seen with the singer at her Saturday night gig the following weekend, as well as during Super Bowl LIV.

They ultimately verified dating rumors after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration together, making their romance public on Instagram in February.

“WE had so much fun in Miami,” Lady Gaga captioned a shot of the two chilling on a yacht. You’re the finest, all my tiny monsters and fans!”

Since going public with their relationship, the couple has worked hard to avoid being captured by paparazzi and to keep their encounters as quiet as possible. Despite their lack of public appearances in recent months, Polansky has always been by his girlfriend’s side, according to the source.

Lady Gaga is thrilled to be back in New York and has more time to be with her family while playing her final set of gigs with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall, according to the source.

The source told the newspaper, “Being back in New York has completely revived her.” “She’s ecstatic, inspired, and full of ideas.”