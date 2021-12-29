According to a source, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ‘like high school sweethearts.’

The year 2021 has been all about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance, which has included vacations and an expensive proposal. Now, it appears that their romance is still going strong, as a source told PEOPLE Magazine exclusively that they are “like high school sweethearts.” Kardashian, according to the insider, “”Her ideas definitely altered after she and Travis became official,” she says of being “never opposed to marriage” before meeting the Blink-182 drummer. Those two are madly in love and spend all of their time together.” The couple, who have supposedly known one other for years, has been uploading photographs of their life together on Instagram since they took their friendship to the next level.

The “Poosh” entrepreneur published a photo earlier this month of a bikini-clad Kardashian resting on the edge of a pool while Barker kissed her. She captioned the photo, “Life with you.”

The source went on to say about their relationship: “She’s overjoyed, and they’re practically back to being high school sweethearts. Neither of them expected to fall in love again like this.” The 42-year-old was reportedly enamored by her fiancé because of how he interacted with her three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband Scott Disick.

“He treats her and her children with such kindness and love. Their families integrated in seamlessly and harmoniously, and they all get along swimmingly.” Barker proposed to his girlfriend on Oct. 17 after almost a year of dating.

“Kourtney was completely taken aback. Travis informed her family of his plans to propose, but everyone managed to keep it a secret “At the time, another source told the magazine.

In Montecito, California, he planned a spectacular beachfront proposal for his girl.

“Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and when she saw all the flowers on the beach, you could tell she wasn’t sure what was going on. A heart was made out of red and white roses. There were a lot of candles on the table. They both appeared to be in good spirits “a family friend added