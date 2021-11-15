According to a Royal Pundit, Meghan Markle did not want her father to attend her wedding to Prince Harry.

Lady Colin Campbell, a royal biographer, has commented on Meghan Markle’s connection with her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Campbell speculated that the Duchess of Sussex may have “manipulated” her father into pulling out of her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry in a new Q&A video posted to her YouTube channel.

“Meghan was well aware that her father would never choose her over her siblings [Thomas Jr. and Samantha]. “That tells me she never intended to have him at that wedding,” the author of “Diana in Private” and “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story” stated.” While she was growing up, she was close to him.