According to a royal expert, Queen Elizabeth only picks up the phone for these two people.

According to a royal analyst, Queen Elizabeth II will only pick up the phone for two callers from within the royal circle.

During an appearance on the “Royally Us” podcast, royal analyst Jonathan Sacerdoti, who also writes for the Spectator, said that the 95-year-old British queen has a mobile phone with “anti-hacker encryption” and that only two persons have instant access to the Queen through this unique phone.

“Supposedly, the Queen has two persons who she speaks to the most on her phones,” Sacerdoti said on the program. “She also apparently has a mobile phone that is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.”

“However, her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren are reputed to be the two persons she calls the most,” he stated.

“So, evidently, this is who can contact the Queen from anyplace on the planet. She answers the phone if he calls.” Warren is the son-in-law of the late Earl of Carnarvon, a lifelong family acquaintance, Marie Claire observed.

The Queen is well-known for her passion for horse racing and is said to have amassed a fortune as a long-time thoroughbred owner.

According to the outlet, Her Majesty’s racing manager is in charge of Her Majesty’s horses and their training, as well as the breeding and purchase of bloodlines for those horses.

In the meantime, Sacerdoti recently commented on rumors that the Queen has a hidden Facebook account. The royal expert indicated that the monarch could have one because she “seems totally capable of picking up” new technology.

“During lockdown, we saw her on all of the Zoom and video conversations. “It’s astonishing to imagine how quickly and easily she picks up these new technologies,” Sacerdoti told Us Weekly, adding that “her health hasn’t been as good as it has been in the past, so she’s been doing more [appearances]that way.”” Last year, the Queen made headlines when she and Princess Anne had their first official video call. To commemorate Carers Week 2020, she and her 71-year-old daughter took part in a Webex call with care workers from the Carers Trust.

In April of last year, the monarch held a video conference with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her great-grandchildren, who live in California.

Sacerdoti can only conjecture because the royal family has not confirmed the rumors concerning the Queen's suspected social media account.