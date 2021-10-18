According to a royal expert, Princess Diana’s obsession with Camilla began during her wedding to Prince Charles.

When Princess Diana was preparing to marry the Prince of Wales, she was already apprehensive about Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s relationship, according to a royal analyst.

Princess Diana may have had a “fixation” on Duchess Camilla, according to royal commentator Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, who told Us Weekly that it began when she married the Prince of Wales on July 29, 1981.

“I think the fixation was always there in the back of her mind, but of course, I guess it really started on the wedding day itself,” she told CNN’s “Diana” series on Tuesday.

“We know Diana stared out over the huge assembly of thousands of people on the wedding day, so the fixation began then.” And she spotted [Camilla], she searched for her, and it seemed to be saying to her, ‘Right, he’s mine.’ Montagu, who was the BBC’s on-site commentator during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in 2018, added, “I’ve got him.”

Princess Diana’s attempt to locate Duchess Camilla in the crowd as she came down the aisle, according to Montagu, was a power maneuver.

The late princess may have wanted to make sure she could see Duchess Camilla in the congregation so she “could be soothed by the knowledge that she’s at the parson and Camilla’s in a pew,” according to the royal analyst.

However, because they shared a circle of acquaintances, Camilla remained a continuous presence in their lives during their marriage after the former couple’s royal wedding.

“From the very, very beginning of their marriage till clearly to the collapse of their marriage, Camilla was always in that circle at the same gatherings,” Montagu added. “She was always there,” says the narrator. After allegations of marital problems surfaced in 1992, Princess Diana and Prince Charles split up, and their divorce was announced four years later.

Princess Diana hinted about Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s alleged romance in her infamous Panorama interview two years before she died in a car crash in 1997, when she said, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Princess Diana, according to Montagu, was “extremely upset” when she found that Prince Charles and Camilla had started dating following the former couple’s divorce at the time.

“She has invested her entire life in this marriage, as well as given up her entire life for it.” She has accomplished a great deal by giving up so much. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.