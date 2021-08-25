According to a royal expert, Princess Diana would ‘completely’ support Prince Harry’s memoir.

If Princess Diana had been alive, Prince Harry would have gotten her permission to publish a memoir, according to a royal expert.

Princess Diana’s longtime voice teacher and author of “Diana: The Voice of Change,” Stewart Pearce, recently commented on Prince Harry’s announcement that he will write his memoir next year, claiming that the late Princess of Wales would have “totally” endorsed her son’s decision.

He told Us Weekly on Tuesday, “Harry is very much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity.” “He acts instinctively, just like she did.”

Pearce, who knew Princess Diana before to her death in 1997, went on to suggest that the late royal’s interviews with Andrew Morton and Martin Bashir were sufficient proof that she would favor the truth being revealed.

“Diana was giddy with delight with the statements she made during those interviews. ‘Are you really going to invest yourself in that?’ I would ask at times… He said, “And she’d respond, “Yeah, I’ve got to!” and do it.”

When it comes to the content of Prince Harry’s memoir, Pearce is skeptical that it will contain any digs at the royal family. “There will be no accusation at all,” says the narrator. He’s in the midst of a transformation,” he explained.

Despite this, the royal author predicted that Prince Harry’s book will make the royal family “feel slightly apprehensive.”

Pearce isn’t the only one who believes the royal family’s feelings regarding Prince Harry’s choice to publish a memoir are mixed. The royal family members were apprehensive and unprepared for the Duke of Sussex’s book and what he would discuss in it, according to an unnamed insider who spoke to Us Weekly shortly after the Duke of Sussex’s announcement.

The royal family is upset over the book, according to the source.

The insider claimed that Prince Charles and Prince William were “particularly apprehensive” about what Prince Harry would reveal, especially following a string of “terrible enough” criticisms directed at the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry stated last month that he was working on a biography, which he defined as “an accurate and entirely truthful personal account of my life.”

In a statement received by Us Weekly, he said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.” “I’ve worn a lot of hats throughout the years, both physically and metaphorically, and my desire is to continue to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.