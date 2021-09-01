According to a royal expert, Princess Diana would approve of Kristen Stewart’s film “Spencer.”

If Princess Diana were still alive, she would appreciate films about her, according to a royal expert.

Over two decades ago, the Princess of Wales was murdered in a horrific vehicle accident. However, Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of her in the historical film “Spencer” has left an indelible mark on her memory.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British journalist and royal commentator, spoke with Us Weekly about Stewart’s film. He thought the late royal would be fine with it.

He told the site Tuesday, “I think Diana would probably be grateful that she’s still in everyone’s minds.” “When she took the choice to leave Prince Charles, she famously stated that she wanted to be [the]queen of people’s hearts.”

Pablo Larrain’s film about the late prince, starring the “Twilight” star, is set to be released in November. It takes place over the 1991 Christmas holidays at the Sandringham Estate, when the royal family gathered for the holidays. There were allegations that the Prince and Princess of Wales were having problems about the same period.

Sacerdoti stated of the film, “I think she would probably be glad that her memory is still alive for so many people and that it’s done in a sensitive and empathetic way.”

Princess Diana, according to the royal critic, may have preferred a film that concentrated on happy periods of her life.

“I don’t know how she would feel about it,” he said, “but I think it’s a pity that we’re remembering her for sorrow and misery so much.” “Not only because it’s a little self-indulgent of us to merely wallow in our misery… But I believe this because Diana’s personal attempts to be a force for good and optimism were quite successful. I believe it would be a disgrace to only remember tragedy.”

Princess Diana, according to Sacerdoti, was “a symbol of triumph over disaster” for many people. When she dedicated herself to aiding patients with AIDS and HIV, she broke down societal barriers to promote charities. She was shown enjoying her freedom and having fun on a yacht even in her final two years. The picture “Spencer,” on the other hand, appears to remind viewers of what “tied her down in the first place.”

Stewart confessed in an interview with InStyle in October 2020 that the film is "one of the saddest stories to ever exist." She went on to say that she doesn't simply want to play the late royal's character; she wants to "understand her completely."