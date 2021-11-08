According to a royal expert, Princess Diana did not want to give up her marriage to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana would not have divorced Prince Charles, according to a royal expert, if Queen Elizabeth II had not intervened.

In 1981, the Prince and Princess of Wales married in a storybook wedding.

Their marriage, however, fell apart, and they separated in 1992, eventually divorcing in August 1996.

Despite their personal problems, Princess Diana never wanted to give up on her marriage to Prince Charles, according to royal expert Emma Cooper, the worldwide head of non-scripted television at Pulse Films.

“Even after their divorce in 1992, I believe they continued to do engagements. I don’t believe Diana ever truly wanted to give up “On Tuesday, she told Us Weekly. “In the end, the Queen was the one who stated, ‘You’re separated.’ ‘It’s time for you to get divorced.’ And I don’t think she ever — did she want to do that? Look, I’m not sure. It appears to me, based on all of the testimony that we got in her own words, that it was difficult for her.” Cooper worked as an executive producer on the six-part CNN original docuseries “Diana,” which focused on the late princess’ time in the spotlight. The royal specialist says she uncovered some fascinating insights regarding Princess Diana’s connection with Prince Charles while researching her.

Princess Diana told royal correspondent Jennie Bond in Kensington Palace on the day the late royal’s divorce papers arrived that the only thing she wanted to do was phone and speak to Prince Charles.

According to Cooper, Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother resisted doing so because she feared her ex-husband would think she was “silly again.”

“And I thought to myself, ‘That’s someone who isn’t walking out of a marriage without emotion,'” Cooper said.

“In fact, [Diana] was wearing her wedding band on that particular day. Her wedding ring was visible in the photo. So I don’t believe she left that marriage.” During his marriage to Princess Diana, Prince Charles’ revived romance with ex-girlfriend Camilla Parker-Bowles — whom he later married in April 2005 — had serious ramifications.

Cooper informed the newspaper that the late queen was “knowing” of the affair but was frequently told she was “crazy,” “hysterical,” and “obsessed” by those around her.

Despite their relationship problems, Princess Diana and Prince Charles found a solution, according to the documentarian. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.