According to a royal expert, Prince Harry’s memoir might put Prince Charles in the “firing line.”

According to a royal analyst, Prince Charles is unlikely to be pleased with what his son will say about him in his future memoir.

Prince Harry’s memoir is already finished, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton, author of “Diana: In Pursuit of Love” and “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.”

“I’d be looking for a pile of jackets to hide under if I were Prince Charles,” Morton said of the next book’s likely topic. “I believe we’ll see Charles in the firing line once more.” Following the publication of his son’s book, Morton predicts that the 72-year-old heir to the British throne will be “searching for a hard helmet.”

“If you ask Harry a direct question, he’ll give you a straight answer,” said the author of “Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy,” which was recently re-released with new chapters.

In July, Prince Harry revealed his memoir, stating in a press release that it will be released late next year.

In a statement at the time, the Duke of Sussex said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.” “I’m happy for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far in my life, and I’m looking forward to people reading a firsthand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful.” Prince Harry has been tight-lipped about the contents of his book. His publisher, Penguin Random House, described it as “the ultimate chronicle of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” the prince’s life in a press statement.

Despite the potential for controversy, Morton indicated that Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mother, would have been “thrilled” by the way her son and Meghan Markle have conducted themselves after they left the royal service last year.

The royal expert told Us Weekly, “[Princess Diana] would be performing cartwheels.” “She’d be overjoyed.” She would have commended Harry and Meghan for establishing themselves as independent humanitarians despite what the monarchy may say.” During his and Markle’s appearance with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special that aired in March, Prince Harry appeared to question his father’s upbringing. When Prince Charles “stopped taking” his calls after he declared his plans to step down as a working royal, the prince was dissatisfied, according to the prince.

"I'm disappointed because he's gone through something similar.