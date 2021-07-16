According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Prince William are unlikely to spend ‘quality time together’ over the holidays.

According to one royal analyst, while Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has improved, the royal brothers are unlikely to spend the Christmas together.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are said to be feuding. When they rejoined at the inauguration of their mother Princess Diana’s statue earlier this month, they displayed no symptoms of tension. Despite this, it is unlikely that Prince Charles’ sons will spend Christmas and New Year’s Day together.

According to royal analyst and British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, “it’s unlikely that they’ll be spending what we would consider real family time together around Christmas, New Years, and birthdays.”

The royal family usually spends the holidays together at Sandringham House, the Queen’s Norfolk country residence. However, Sacerdoti believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s prospects of joining them are minimal.

“Remember, the queen has yet to see her newest granddaughter. She doesn’t appear to be planning to do so anytime soon. He explained, “She hasn’t seen Archie in a long time.” “Even though they weren’t the royal family, there was frostiness and alienation between them on a human family level. So, if things go well, I imagine they’ll have the occasional meeting, but it doesn’t appear to be high on anyone’s priority list.”

The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry took a turn after the latter opted to resign aside from his royal duties. Their feud apparently worsened after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special that a member of the royal family had expressed reservations about their son’s skin color. Their words generated accusations of racism against the royal family, which Prince William refuted.

The Duke of Cambridge was cited in The Guardian as saying, “We’re not a racist family.”

Both Prince William and Prince Harry appeared to be at ease during their most recent public reunion. Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana’s former voice instructor, even said the royal twins “depicted the essence of serenity.” He disputed the supposed feud, but did believe the two had a “slight disagreement.”

According to Us Weekly, "William and Harry spent the morning before the monument ceremony browsing through old treasures, notes from Diana, and bonding." "They have started a new chapter in their relationship and have flipped a new page.