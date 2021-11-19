According to a royal expert, Prince Charles bore a “enormous burden” during Princess Diana’s death and funeral.

According to a royal specialist, Prince Charles faced difficult decisions as a royal in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Royal expert Matt Robins recently weighed in on the Prince of Wales and the “enormous burden” he faced when Princess Diana died from injuries she sustained in a vehicle crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, while promoting CNN Original’s six-part documentary series “Diana.”

“I picture [Charles] as grief-stricken by the end of Diana’s trip,” the documentary’s executive producer told Us Weekly. “I see him as someone who has been burdened by her death and funeral, as well as someone who has to make terrible decisions.” “You know, he’s been chastised for walking with [his sons Prince William and Prince Harry][during the parade], but what do you do, and how many of us would make the ideal call every time, when the eyes of the world [were]upon us?” Robins added. During the production of the CNN series, Robins claims he began to empathize with his subjects, particularly the Prince of Wales, 73.

The first episode of the docuseries will delve into detail on “what it’s like to be Charles,” including the burden and weight on his shoulders as the heir to the British throne, according to the royal expert.

Robins acknowledged that he now has “a lot of empathy” for Prince Charles after learning more about the filmmaking process, and that he has come to feel that members of the royal family “don’t necessarily” want to become monarchs and suffer the pressures and problems that come with the role.

“I feel like the pressure and toll on their mental health was a part that probably none of us realized at the time, because we regarded them as people who could do whatever they wanted, as fortunate people. They were imprisoned in a gilded cage “Robins clarified.

Robins also talked about how witnessing the royals’ grief over Princess Diana’s passing helped to humanize their family.

The late princess’ death, according to the “Chameleon” producer, taught the royal family members for the first time how “emotionally linked” people are to them.

