According to a royal expert, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was not romantic, but rather a “business transaction.”

According to a story, Princess Diana and Prince Charles enjoyed a beautiful wedding, but their marriage was not romantic.

The Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales were not a perfect match. Elizabeth Holmes, author of “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” spoke with Us Weekly about Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage ahead of the launch of CNN’s new docuseries “Diana.” Their relationship was “almost like a business transaction,” she said. “Diana really checked so many boxes and fit right in,” Holmes told the newspaper. “She was clearly very eager, willing, and wanted to please.”

According to Netflix’s “The Crown,” Prince Charles and Princess Diana had just a short time to get to know each other.

Prince Charles was also under pressure to settle down at the time because he was already 32 when he met her. Princess Diana, on the other hand, was just 19 years old at the time. Princess Diana, according to Holmes, struggled with their 12-year age gap.

“She’s making this major life decision without the support of a solid family or much direction,” Holmes continued. “In retrospect, it’s extremely easy to see all of the red flags.” … ‘We’re marching forward,’ it was like. ‘We’re doing our job.’ In 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana married. They did, however, split up in 1992 and divorced four years later.

In 1997, the late Princess of Wales died in an automobile accident in Paris. Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, after a seven-year courtship.

Even though he married Princess Diana, many believed that Prince Charles had always loved Camilla. Prince Charles and Camilla did not marry before he met Princess Diana, according to Sally Bedell Smith, author of “Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life.” This was due to her father Bruce Shand’s dislike for the heir apparent. Camilla was also unfit to be the future king’s wife because she was a “experienced” lady, according to legend.

“Having a virgin on the throne was vitally crucial,” Dr. Piers Brendon remarked in the documentary “The Royal House of Windsor.” “A future Queen must be without a history.” Prince Charles is happier with Camilla, according to Marlene Koenig, an internationally respected authority on British and European monarchy and author of “Queen Victoria’s Descendants.”

“Camilla was not highly regarded or popular, [however]this has changed dramatically since the marriage as Camilla has taken on more responsibilities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.