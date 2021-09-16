According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s fourth child is unlikely to be born.

According to a rumor, Kate Middleton and Prince William may not have a fourth child following the birth of their third child, Prince Louis.

Nick Bullen, a royal expert and the founder of “True Royal TV,” spoke with Us Weekly about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family plans. They are unlikely to have a fourth kid, according to him.

“I believe they believe they have a near-perfect family. “I think Kate was always keen to follow in the footsteps of her parents, [Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton], and have that sort of family of five,” Bullen said, referring to Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and brother, James Middleton, who recently married. “She’s matched it now. And I believe they will most likely come to a halt here.”

Middleton, 39, had a “very difficult time” during her first three pregnancies due to hyperemesis gravidarum, according to him. The disease, according to Healthline, is “a thousand times worse than morning sickness” and can lead to major life-threatening health problems.

The palace canceled the duchess’ planned engagement for that day when Prince William and Middleton revealed their third pregnancy. She had been AWOL for months due to a doctor’s recommendation for bed rest.

Bullen predicted that instead of expanding their family, the future king and queen consort will concentrate on their work.

He went on to say, “They are tremendously focused on their work over the next 12 months.” “They’ll both be 40 next year. They are really enthusiastic about promoting their charity, activities, and foundation. I believe the next 12 months will be all about effort for them.”

In an earlier interview, Middleton addressed rumors that she and Prince William were expecting a fourth child. It wasn’t in the cards, according to the duchess.

The duchess stated, “I don’t think William wants any more.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Foundation, which is run by Prince William and Kate Middleton, has pledged to improve “equality, diversity, and inclusion” in its future philanthropic selections. The foundation strives to enhance the well-being and dignity of its employees, partners, suppliers, applicants, and those whose interests it represents by creating a “positive, safe, and respected workplace.”

"[The foundation] aims to promote equality of opportunity and diversity within its working environment, as well as to combat any forms of discrimination, harassment, or bullying, whether on the basis of age, disability, gender, gender reassignment, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, race or ethnic origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, or any other factor.