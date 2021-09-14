According to a Royal Correspondent, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost support in the United States as a result of their Oprah interview.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal correspondent in the United States, told GBNews that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity is divided by “age and demographic.” Since their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS in March, older royal fans have supposedly begun to move away from the couple.

During the GBNews interview, Schofield claimed, “They’re causing a lot of trouble not only over there [in the United Kingdom], but also over here [in the United States.”

“While I would have told you after the Oprah interview that the support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was great, I will say that over the last several months, people are starting to recognize that not all of those claims were correct,” the journalist, who previously worked for E!, stated.

Some of them were blatantly dishonest, and I believe their popularity is rapidly dwindling.”

While most younger royal fans continue to support Prince Harry and Markle, the royal expert claims that older royal fans “who are focused on common sense, [who]do understand tradition and are aware of the history” have begun to suspect that the couple may not have the best intentions when it comes to their relationship with the royal family.

“We’re very smitten with the royal family,” the journalist responded when asked how Americans usually see the British royals. Before praising Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Schofield explained that there is something romantic about their tradition and history.

“The Queen, Prince William, and Kate [Middleton] are all aspirational,” Schofield remarked. “They’re beautiful. I have to tell you that the way they dress, the way they physically move, the way they speak, the respect that goes into even the titles, I believe it makes your country almost a little bit savvier and more sophisticated than ours.”

Schofield also said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well-liked by royal enthusiasts in the United States. According to the royal expert, the royal couple is courteous and respectful, and many people are excited to see them head the monarchy.

"I believe the United States will be ecstatic to see them seated.