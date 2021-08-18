According to a royal commentator, Prince Harry is once again invading his privacy with the documentary.

According to a royal author, Prince Harry is “breaching” his own privacy once again by bringing a camera team to the UK to record a new Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games.

The first movie from the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle’s multi-year deal with Netflix, “Heart of Invictus,” was revealed in April. Prince Harry, who established the Invictus Games in 2013, will appear in the documentary and will also act as executive producer.

Charles Rae, a former royal editor at The Sun and co-author of several books about the royal family, including “The People’s Princess” and “The Queen Mum: Her First 100 Years,” described the effort as “stuffy” self-promotion.

“Harry is bringing a film team to Nottingham in November,” says the source. On talkRADIO, the royal commentator revealed where he will shoot the start of the Invictus Games. “Harry is participating in the Invictus Games as a ‘warm-up’ for the games that were canceled this year because to [COVID-19].”

“It’s another example of him and his wife compromising their own privacy again,” he said, referring to Prince Harry and Markle.

“I can scarcely wait,” Rae said, “I am sitting here with bated breath, please bring it on.” “Show me some more of this waking, stuffy nonsense!”

During a recent interview with Christine Lampard on “Lorraine,” royal editor Russell Myers commented on Prince Harry’s rumored documentary filming ambitions in the United Kingdom.

“Can you imagine him showing up with a television crew outside Buckingham Palace?” The Daily Mail reported Myers as saying. “Will we see Harry outside the castle with a TV crew in tow?” You never know what might happen. With Harry, nothing is off-limits.”

The “Heart of Invictus” is a multi-episode project that will follow a group of contestants in the Invictus Games from around the world, all of whom are service members or veterans.

The docuseries will focus on their preparations for the spring 2022 event in The Hague, Netherlands, which has been postponed twice owing to the COVID-19 pandemic since its original May 2020 date.

The documentary will “reveal inspiring stories of resilience and hope,” according to a statement posted on the Invictus Games website in April.

“This was an extraordinarily tough choice for all of us to have to make,” Prince Harry said on announcing the cancellation of the games in March 2020.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone who has put in so much effort over the last few years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.