According to a royal commentator, Meghan Markle is’rebranding herself’ for a ‘new chapter’ in her life.

Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, co-hosts and royal analysts on their podcast “Royally Obsessed,” reviewed the Duchess of Sussex’s recent TV appearance and how it appeared to signify a “new chapter” in her life on the Thursday episode of their podcast “Royally Obsessed.”

Markle recently showed off her humorous side on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she took part in a prank skit that saw her doing spontaneous squats in public and introducing herself as “Mommy,” among other funny acts.

Markle appeared to have cut back on royal references and homages, according to Fiorito, in order to demonstrate that she is no longer bound by royal tradition.

“There wasn’t really a royal allusion made, aside her name, on ‘Ellen,’ on the prank portion,” the royal analyst stated. “I felt that was a choice, where Meghan is moving on from that and she doesn’t have to be serious all of the time,” says the author. Fiorito went on to say that what she liked best about Markle’s appearance on the talk program was that she showed a different side of herself.

During her sit-down conversation with host Ellen DeGeneres, Markle primarily focused on her “pre-royal existence,” according to Bowie.

“For her, that feels like the start of a new chapter. She appears to be redefining herself to be more Meghan, the woman she was before Harry. It’s undeniably a decision she’s taken “Bowie shared this information with her co-host. “She spoke topics that she was unable to discuss during her time as a royal. She will undoubtedly reveal more of herself in the future.” Markle’s recent appearance was also “eye-opening” for many viewers, according to the podcast co-hosts, and was “such a departure” from her bombshell March interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the duchess and Prince Harry discussed their struggles before they stepped back as working royals last year.

Markle reminisced about going on auditions as an actress before meeting Prince Harry during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month, as well as the old Ford Explorer Sport she used to drive.

The key on the driver’s side door wouldn’t work, so she had to get in and out through the trunk, according to the former “Suits” star.

During her presentation, the duchess wore a cream shirt with voluminous sleeves and cutouts teamed with black leggings and was accompanied by her longtime friend and makeup artist.