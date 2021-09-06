According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have a balcony moment at the Queen’s Jubilee.

According to a royal correspondent, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee, but they may not join the senior royals for the traditional balcony appearance.

On the “Royally Obsessed” podcast, Omid Scobie, author of “Finding Freedom,” discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He spoke on the royal couple’s plans for next year’s Jubilee, predicting that Prince Harry and Markle will likely attend.

“There has been a lot of chatter about the pair returning for some aspect of the Jubilee next year, and I believe that is still the case,” he said. “Will it be a balcony moment?” says the narrator. I don’t believe so, but I believe the couple will want to express their gratitude in their own unique way.”

“By then, it’s a pretty safe time to come over since the kids are old enough to fly more easily. I suppose with a newborn, because this is a newborn infant, they’ll want to do it – especially the long foreign trip – when it’s a lot more comfortable,” he continued.

He also stated that instead of utilizing their daughter Lili’s christening as an opportunity to visit the royal family in the United Kingdom, the couple should visit Prince Harry’s country during the Jubilee.

“My money is on the Jubilee; I know the Queen would love to have them over for a portion of it, so I would expect that conversation, if it hasn’t already taken place, will take place soon,” he said.

Scobie is a royal correspondent who has developed a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He did say, though, that he wasn’t sure if they liked him.

“To be honest, I’m not sure if the Sussexes like me. “I think the relationship with the tabloids is utterly dead and I don’t see it ever working,” Scobie told Tatler. “Press is press, and there will always be that disconnect between the Sussexes and the press.”

Scobie went on to say that the royal couple might have picked him because of his “careful” reporting. Furthermore, Markle desired to open up in a secure setting, which he provided.