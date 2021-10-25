According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down this title for Archie.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son could have obtained an honorary title, but they turned it down out of fear that Archie would be teased for it.

During an interview with Us Weekly, royal biographer Andrew Morton stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it plain that they were not interested in any honorary titles that Archie, now 2, could have received from Queen Elizabeth II.

“[Archie] could have chosen the title [of]Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honorary title,” Morton remarked while promoting the re-release of his book “Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy: A Hollywood Princess.”

The decision, according to the 68-year-old royal expert, demonstrates the Sussexes’ “image awareness.”

The first question the duke and duchess asked, according to Morton, was “What pictures are you using?” according to an unnamed source who recently contacted Prince Harry and Markle’s team.

”

And that individual said, ‘That’s everything you need to know about the Sussexes,'” according to the author of “Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words.”

According to Morton, Prince Harry and Markle have made it “absolutely clear” that they do not want Archie to have a title and that he will be able to pick whether or not he wants one once he is older.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the author referred to Markle’s assertions, telling Us Weekly that the Sussexes were “fully aware” that their son had “no prospect” of receiving a title until Prince Charles took over the monarchy.

According to Morton, royal offspring are only awarded the title of prince or princess if they are the son or grandson of the reigning monarch, thus Archie was the reigning king’s great-grandson.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Archie in 2018, he was not given a title, which Buckingham Palace believed was in keeping with royal tradition.

During her interview with Winfrey on CBS, the duchess discussed the royal family’s refusal to give Archie a title or the personal protection officers that come with a title.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, because that would be against protocol,” Markle alleged at the time, adding that Archie would also be denied security. “It was true. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.