According to a royal biographer, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are attempting to monetize the monarchy.

It’s been over a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals, yet according to one royal biographer, they continue to profit from their royal connections.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex become “impact partners” and investors with Ethic, a sustainable investment firm that helps clients put their money into firms that behave in socially responsible ways, according to The New York Times.

During an interview with GB News, royal critic Angela Levin, author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” weighed in on Prince Harry and Markle’s foray into banking and investing. Colin Brazier, the show’s host, observed a “conflict” between the Sussexes’ refusal to trade on their royal ties and their recent move.

They were allegedly utilizing Prince Harry’s “royal name” and popularity among Americans and people all around the world for exposure, according to Levin. “If they can get him involved, their revenues are sure to skyrocket.” “They’ve gotten an incredible amount of publicity in just a few hours,” she said.

“What makes me really laugh and sneer is that he whined about his daddy not providing him money when he was 35,” the royal author continued, referring to Prince Harry’s admission in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey that his “family literally cut me off financially” in the first quarter of 2020.

In June, a Clarence House spokeswoman indicated that Prince Charles “provided a large sum to support” Prince Harry and Markle after they left their royal duties and relocated to the United States, but that the financial support will expire in the summer of 2020.

“[Prince Harry] understands nothing about finance, absolutely nothing,” Levin added.

“It’s merely a publicity stunt that will benefit both parties tremendously.”

According to the author of “Diana’s Babies: Kate, William, and the Repair of a Broken Family,” Prince Harry and Markle are only financially independent because of their “royal relationships.”

“They’re not financiers, and they know nothing about the subject,” she continued, “but their identities will let them do it and earn a lot of money.”

With their connection with Ethic, Prince Harry and Markle said in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month that they hope to urge the younger generation to be “more deliberate in their decisions and cognizant of investing in sustainable enterprises.”

"You have the younger generation voting with their dollars and pounds already."