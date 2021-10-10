According to a royal author, Princess Diana’set the stage’ for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana died tragically more than 20 years ago, but her impact can be seen in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, her daughters-in-law, according to a royal expert.

Despite the fact that Middleton, 39, and Markle, 40, are modern-day royals, Elizabeth Holmes, author of “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” sees a lot of Princess Diana in the wives of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The late Princess of Wales “kind of broke the pattern and laid the foundation for all that we see now in terms of excitement about royal women,” a royal expert told Us Weekly. “She was beautiful and young. She was tall and blonde, and she was a natural in front of the camera.” Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, after paparazzi pursued her vehicle. She was a fashion star and gained notice for her unconventional approach to royal life before her death.

“She was all over the place,” Holmes continued. “You know, she became this global media superstar,” says the narrator. Princess Diana would have supported her youngest son and Markle’s decision to quit the royal family, according to royal expert Stewart Pearce.

In June, Princess Diana’s longtime vocal coach said, “They’re actually taking on so much of what her legacy is, to offer emancipation to the disenfranchised, the disassociated, the LGBTQ+ community, [the]Black Lives Matter [and]Me Too [movements].” “All of this is in the context of what liberation she intended to bring about in the sense of using her position as an egalitarian or humanitarian role, because people saw her as having the most iconic status.” Princess Diana’s impact lives on through movies, TV series, and fashion over 25 years after her sad death. Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki played her in Netflix’s “The Crown,” and Kristen Stewart will play her in the upcoming film “Spencer.” The “Twilight” actress reportedly claimed that she couldn’t open her mouth for two weeks before filming began because she was so nervous about playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s film.

"I had TMJ [temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which means her jaw was fully locked up]to the point where I was absolutely locked up," Stewart told BBC News. "I was thinking, 'Huh, I guess I'm pretty worried – I was tripping out till we started," she explained. Stewart went on to say that she was a fan of the royal family even if she didn't grow up with them.