According to a royal author, Prince Harry’resented’ Prince William for this before the Royal Exit.

Prince William, according to Princess Diana’s biographer, played a role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family.

In an interview with Fox News published Tuesday, royal novelist Andrew Morton examined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal leave, the same day he re-released his 2018 book “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess” with fresh chapters and a new title.

Morton stated that Prince Harry was enraged that his older brother did not support Markle, despite the fact that the Duke of Sussex had first opposed Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

As a result, the royal biographer believes Prince William, the second in line to the throne of the United Kingdom, “clearly had an influence” on Prince Harry and Markle’s choice to step down as working royals and relocate to the United States last year.

“I believe Harry was resentful of the fact that he had long supported [William’s] relationship with Kate Middleton,” Morton alleged. “We forget that the palace had doubts about her and William marrying. Initially, they didn’t think she had what it took to be the future queen. But Harry was always there for her. With Catherine, he was always cordial. They were frequently giggling and fooling about.” “And the fact that William was unable to do the same for him irritated Harry. There was, without a doubt, a schism between the brothers “he said

Morton also stated that when Markle first joined the royal family, Prince William wasn’t very friendly to her because he was concerned about her Hollywood history and how it would affect the palace.

The author of “Diana: Her True Story” went on to describe William as “a careful guy,” referencing William’s eight-year courtship with Middleton prior to their 2011 wedding.

While Prince Harry knew right once that he intended to spend the rest of his life with Markle, his older brother “thought it was simply too quick,” according to Morton.

“[William] had little knowledge about her family. I recall that whatever that was reported about Meghan’s family in those early years came from her brother and sister going out to the press “Morton remarked.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in July 2016, and they announced their engagement a year later and married in May 2018. Archie, their 2-year-old son, and Lili, their 4-month-old daughter, have joined them since then.

Morton’s most recent book, renamed “Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy,” includes additional material. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.