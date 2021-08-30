According to a royal author, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage ends, the royal family would welcome him back.

A royal biographer claims that if Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle does not last, he will likely return to the royal family.

Last year, after deciding to step down from their positions as working members of the royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan traveled to California and began a new life with their son Archie. The couple’s romance is still going strong, and their second child, Lilibet, was born in June.

Lady Colin Campbell, a longstanding opponent of Markle and author of books like “Diana in Private” and “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” recently offered her thoughts on the couple’s future in a Q&A on her YouTube channel.

“All families have black sheep, and the public face of a family is to absorb the black sheep,” the 72-year-old author said when asked if she believes Prince Harry would return to the United Kingdom and be welcomed back by the royal family if “Meghan leaves him.” Back into the fold as much as possible — never trust.”

“It’s difficult to imagine [Harry] ever being at ease about them being here,” she continued.

“However, they’ve been worried for a long time that if things don’t work out, Harry will commit himself, which they don’t want to happen under any circumstances. So, would they let him return? “I believe the answer is yes.”

“It’s almost certain that it’s yes,” she added afterwards.

Campbell also responded to a question regarding Prince Harry’s “newfound knowledge” about the running of “resourceful” organizations from Markle.

“The difficulty with some of the things Harry has learnt from Meghan, such as the operation of charities and the commercialization of the dignity of being a royal,” she claimed, is that they are incompatible with being a real royal. “That’s a recipe for suspicion.”

“Prince William is the one who dismantled the fab four because he didn’t approve of Meghan’s behavior,” Campbell continued. If he did that, believe me when I say he won’t be handing her the throne.”

Campbell isn’t the only person to speculate about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s connection. She earlier told Page Six that if the Duke of Edinburgh ever considered officially rejoining the royal family, “London would act politely.” Be courteously received. Respectfully treated. The Establishment, on the other hand, will treat him as an outcast.”

