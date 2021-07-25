According to a report, Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Date ‘Could Be Seen As Disrespectful’ To Queen Elizabeth.

Since Prince Harry revealed his impending memoir this week, it has been generating a sensation on social media, but one royal expert has advised that the duke may wish to alter the book’s release date.

The Duke of Sussex stated on Monday that he is working on a “accurate and totally truthful” book, which will be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

Nick Bullen, the CEO of Spun Gold, who was dubbed the “King of Royal TV” for his broadcast relationship with the British royal family, weighed in on Prince Harry’s upcoming book during an interview with Us Weekly, pointing out that the release coincides with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The declaration that he was publishing a book, according to the royal specialist, “undoubtedly caused shockwaves around the place, both at the highest echelons of society and just with the average number on the streets.”

“I believe it was a couple of [interviews], the first of which was undoubtedly sufficient, and the second of which was undoubtedly sufficient. Let’s draw a line through it… “And then let’s try to rebuild from there,” stated the True Royalty TV co-founder and editor in chief.

Bullen added that Prince Harry’s memoir being released in the same year as the Queen’s 70th year on the reign, which will be commemorated with four days of festivities across the United Kingdom in 2022, “upset people.”

According to Bullen, Prince Harry’s move “may be perceived as disrespectful,” potentially resulting in greater controversy, given that he has already ruffled feathers inside the monarchy “in a very major way” since his and Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The publisher stated in a statement announcing the memoir Monday that it will cover everything from his boyhood to his current life as a father to Archie and baby Lili and husband to Markle.

In a statement received by Us Weekly, Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.” “Over the years, I’ve worn many hats, both physically and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my experience — the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons gained — I can illustrate that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

The royal family was not caught off guard by the news, according to a spokeswoman for Prince Harry.

