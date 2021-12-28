According to a report, Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the most popular royal smile.

According to a new report, Kate Middleton has the most popular grin among British royal family members.

The statistics from Altima Dental on which member of the royal family has the most-searched smile was recently disclosed. According to Marie Claire, the Canadian dental care professionals studied the number of Google searches for British royal family members that included the terms “smile” and “teeth” to come up with their top five most popular royal smiles.

With 36,000 annual searchers, the Duchess of Cambridge topped the list. Middleton’s teeth are searched over 2,400 times each month on the internet, while her smile is searched about 600 times per month.

Middleton easily defeated her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who came in second with 17,400 annual searches on her smile and teeth. The phrase “Meghan Markle teeth” is searched on Google roughly 1,000 times per month, according to the report.

With 15,000 searches each year, Prince Harry came in third, while Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, came in fourth with 10,800. With 7,800 searchers per year, the Queen rounded out the top five.

“The royal family is well-known around the world and highly influential, so it’s fascinating to see just how much of an impact they have, even down to their smiles,” an Altima Dental spokesman said in a statement.

“It’s fascinating to see who the public is most interested in, with the Duchess of Cambridge topping the list,” they continued. Her grin is renowned, so it’s no surprise that others are looking up her teeth and drawing inspiration from them.” Dental professionals aren’t the only ones who have noticed the future queen consort’s smile; royal admirers and social media users have praised it as well.

On Twitter, one user said, “Beautiful smile.”

“People can tell when someone has a real grin that stems from genuine delight. That’s why she’s so well-liked,” another royal admirer remarked about the duchess.

Middleton’s favorite teacher, Dr. Robert Acheson, the former headmaster of St. Andrew’s Prep School, encouraged her to keep smiling, according to royal analyst Katie Nicholl, author of “Kate: The Future Queen.”

“When Dr. and Mrs. Acheson left the school, Kate gave them a teddy bear that had been signed by everyone in the family.” Nicholl writes, “She had carefully etched it with the words Dr. Acheson had instilled in her: ‘I’ll always keep smiling.'”

