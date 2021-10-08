According to a report, Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy’s divorce terms are’very unfavorable’ to a plastic surgeon.

According to a source, Geena Davis and her fourth husband, pediatric plastic surgeon Dr. Reza Jarrahy, have divorced.

After nearly five years of divorce proceedings, Davis, 65, and Jarrahy, 50, recently dissolved their 17-year marriage.

An unnamed insider told Page Six that the plastic surgeon, who has three children with the actress, has decided to settle so he can finally move on.

“They were quite unfavorable to Reza, who chose to settle only to put this behind him and be free of the nightmare Geena has produced for him,” the insider added of the conditions of their divorce.

“Reza has had enough of her narcissism,” the insider stated, “so he was willing to take a poor deal simply to get her to leave so he could get back to focusing on the kids.”

According to the insider, Jarrahy sought to leave the marriage through mediation at first. He is said to have requested that their assets be shared and that custody of their children be divided evenly between them. Alizeh Keshvar, 19, and twin boys Kaiis Steven and Kian William, both 17, are the couple’s children.

According to a source close to the outlet, the “Thelma and Louis” star advised Jarrahy to “lawyer up.”

She allegedly said that because they were never legally married, there would be no partition of their assets.

According to the source, Davis and Jarrahy have spent over $1.5 million in legal bills only to get a judge to pronounce on their marriage’s validity, which has pushed the surgeon “to the edge of bankruptcy.”

“In order to keep up with payments to his lawyer, he had to sleep on friends’ couches, in their spare rooms, and even in his car at times. It crushed his heart that he couldn’t have his children with him while living like that “According to the source,

Davis and his family remained at their five-bedroom property in Pacific Palisades, California, according to the insider. According to the source, she was “oblivious to the anguish she was inflicting her family” and her lifestyle “didn’t change a bit.”

“Reza has been devastated by this. Since the beginning, Geena’s top priority have been to maintain her lifestyle and fortune above all else “Added the insider.

The actress and her husband recently sold their Pacific Palisades house for $5.6 million. Because she claimed the house was hers and they weren’t married, none of it went to her ex-husband, according to the publication. Their custody arrangements are kept private.

Jarrahy filed a complaint. Brief News from Washington Newsday.