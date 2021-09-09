According to a report, Blake Shelton feels “more secure” with his wife Gwen Stefani, and the couple has a “mutual level of respect.”

Blake Shelton is content in his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, had been dating for five years before marrying on July 3. Shelton had already been married before before marrying the “Hollaback Girl” singer. From 2003 to 2006, he was married to Kaynette Williams, and from 2011 to 2015, he was married to Miranda Lambert.

Despite the fact that Stefani is Shelton’s third wife, their relationship is said to be “different” from Shelton’s previous marriages. This time, the singer of “God Gave Me You” is more at ease.

“In this relationship, he feels different,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly. “Blake feels a lot safer around Gwen. He can trust her, and they both respect one other.”

Both are quite busy with their different careers, according to the insider. They make it a point to not be separated for more than two weeks at a time.

The source continued, “It was something Blake insisted on.” “They also address issues as soon as they arise. “Nothing lasts.”

Carson Daly, who conducted Shelton and Stefani’s wedding, is also cheering for them. He claimed the bride and groom are a “unlikely pair” but that they work well together in an edition of “Today” after the famous couple’s wedding.

“They taste like excellent fried chicken and a glass of champagne. It doesn’t appear to work on paper or on the menu, but it does. It’s comfort food with a touch of sophistication. And everyone is rooting for it,” he added.

Shelton and Stefani’s wedding was not attended by a number of celebrities. The couple desired a small, simple, and enjoyable wedding day. Daly summed up the entire affair by noting that it was a great reflection of the bride and groom’s personalities.

“The best way to explain it is that the entire weekend and the wedding itself was perfectly them,” he said. “It was as sophisticated, refined, and cool as Gwen, and as country, down-home, and entertaining as Blake.”

The duo played at last week’s “CMA Summer Jam,” which aired on ABC. The “Happy Anywhere” singer gushed about his married life with Stefani in an interview before of the show’s premiere.

He told the TV show “People” that his married life so far has been “wonderful.” “I mean, it’s exactly what it was before, which was fantastic. She’s just not able to get away from me anymore.”