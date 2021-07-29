According to a legal expert, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case could cost them millions of dollars or more.

The custody struggle between the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actors has continued when the Court of Appeals sided with Jolie and ousted Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who had previously presided over their case. Mark Vincent Kaplan, a divorce attorney in Los Angeles who has represented celebrities like as Kevin Federline, Charlie Sheen, and Paula Abdul but is unaffiliated with the case, recently commented on what Jolie’s recent significant win means for the exes moving ahead.

According to the renowned Hollywood lawyer, Jolie and Pitt may have already spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions of dollars” on legal fees. He went on to say that the more money they spend, the longer it will take to resolve the matter.

“And if they start anew, it might be even more,” he told Us Weekly. “Nothing is more costly than a contentious custody [argument].” I’m sure both of these people can afford to [keep suing], which isn’t the point, but given their respective riches, it’s unlikely to be a huge consideration for either of them.”

On Friday, Jolie’s request to have Ouderkirk removed from the lawsuit was approved. After highlighting Ouderkirk’s “ethical violation” and “recent professional contacts with Pitt’s attorneys,” the California Court of Appeals ruled that “disqualification is needed.”

Kelly Chang Rickert, a divorce attorney in Los Angeles, believes the couple has already spent millions on their legal struggle. In fact, she believes Jolie and Pitt’s divorce will be one of the most expensive in Hollywood history.

In March, Rickert told the Daily Mail, “I believe this could become one of the most costly divorce cases in Hollywood history in terms of legal bills.” “It’s been going on for almost four years, making it one of the most lengthy celebrity cases we’ve ever seen. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are rumored to have spent over $1 million apiece. They’re both working with respectable lawyers, and Angelina has already met with a few.”

Jolie auctioned a multimillion-dollar painting she received from Pitt in February. The “Maleficent” actress did not give a reason for the item’s removal, but Rickert believes it had something to do with legal fees.

"People inquired if Angelina's recent sale of the picture at auction signaled they were close to settling," she stated. "I believe she sold it to pay for it.