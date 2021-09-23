According to a lawyer, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will have a prenuptial agreement.

Britney Spears’ lawyer has revealed details about the singer’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari. On September 12, five years after they began dating, Britney and Asghari announced their engagement on Instagram.

Britney’s lawyer requested that Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, be removed as the singer’s conservator immediately in a supplemental filing on Sept. 22.

Britney’s lawyer stated in court filings that the plea to remove Jamie from his position was made owing to Britney’s recent engagement to Asghari, and that the singer planned to acquire a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets.

“To all the reasons why quick suspension has always been required, we can now add another crucial reason: Ms. Spears recently became engaged, as has been publicly publicized. Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of employing a family law practitioner to construct a prenuptial agreement with Ms. Spears’ approval and instructions,” the court filings added.

The prenup agreement process would necessitate “communications with and cooperation from the conservator of her estate,” according to the lawyer, but given Britney’s strained relationship with her father as conservator, Jamie’s continued involvement would only obstruct the singer’s ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that is in her best interests.

“As we already indicated, Britney Spears’ life is significant. “Britney Spears’ health is important,” the court document stated. “And under the circumstances, every day matters,” the file noted, “because every day Mr. Spears clings to his employment is another day of agony and suffering to his daughter, which may be avoided by prompt suspension.”

Jamie was removed as co-conservator and overseer of Britney’s $60 million estate after the lawyer filed legal papers in July requesting his removal.

Jamie later indicated in court that he was willing to resign and filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship.

Many of Britney’s fans, like Octavia Spencer, advised her to seek a prenup when she and Asghari announced their engagement.

Britney’s second ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, had a prenuptial agreement with her.