According to a documentary, Meghan Markle’s ‘Battle For Reputation’ began after news that she made Kate Middleton cry.

Following claims that she allegedly caused her sister-in-law Kate Middleton weep, Meghan Markle had to defend her reputation.

On Monday, the second installment of the BBC program “The Princes and the Press” aired. It spanned the years 2018 through 2021, and included the claimed feud between the Cambridges and Sussexes, as well as the time when Markle allegedly made Middleton cry three years ago in the run-up to her royal wedding.

Until the end of 2018, media coverage of Markle was generally favourable, according to BBC Media Editor and host Amol Rajan. The news of Markle and Middleton’s feud made headlines at the time. During the flower girls’ dress fitting, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly made the Duchess of Cambridge cry. Following that, the public’s opinion of Markle is said to have shifted.

“It dipped below zero in November when the articles about the dueling duchesses came, implying the attention was primarily negative,” Rajan said in the video. “From here on out, Meghan, Harry, and the press would be fighting over Meghan’s image.” Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for The New York Times, voiced the same sentiment. In mid-2018, he wrote a post about Markle in which he described her as a “breath of fresh air” in the firm. The new duchess “brought something new” to him, and “she was amazing,” he said. “There were a few critical parts in that essay, but it was absolutely 85 percent favorable,” he added.

“That was one of the turning factors,” Low said of the story of Markle reportedly making Middleton cry making headlines later. It started a “soap opera storyline” about the two “battling duchesses,” according to reports. Camilla Tominey, the journalist who broke the story, refused to divulge her sources. Meanwhile, BBC journalist Andrew Marr claimed that the feud between the Cambridges and the Sussexes had opened the door to “destructive journalism.” “They’ve let a chasm open up,” Marr remarked. “Very harmful journalism will flow through that chasm. As a result, I believe this division will be potentially fatal. The Royal Family as a whole has been severely harmed.” In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS show that aired in March, Markle addressed the issue. “The reverse happened,” remarked Prince Harry’s wife, in response to the tale. Markle stated, “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.”

The Duchess of Sussex didn't go into depth about the quarrel, but she did say it had something to do with the flower girl gowns. She also stated that Middleton had already apologized, and that she had done so as well.