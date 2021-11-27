According to a documentary, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the press began to deteriorate after this moment.

A new documentary may have pinpointed the exact period at which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the British press deteriorated.

The first episode of the two-part BBC documentary “The Princes and the Press,” which aired Monday, stated that the event announcing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s engagement in November 2017 was the point at which relations between the pair and the British press began to deteriorate.

The way Prince Harry and Markle orchestrated the event, according to the presenter, set the tone for their interaction with the media in the years to come.

In the docuseries, Rajan was reported by News.com.au as saying, “A royal engagement is often an opportunity for the bride to meet the press casually.” “This one, though, was different. The reporters were separated from Harry and Meghan by a pond. This was hardly the usual style of celebration for them [the press].” The press conference was “done from a distance,” according to Camilla Tominey of the Telegraph, and there was no “formal meet and greet” between Markle and reporters, according to the documentary.

“Perhaps the lack of comprehension of what Meghan was all about was due to the fact that she was never adequately exposed to the press,” Tominey speculated.

Richard Palmer, the Daily Express’s royal correspondent, agreed with Tominey, adding in the series that the Sussexes’ “not engaging at all with the media” was a mistake.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, who faced royal media during a brief press conference and photocall at St James’s Palace in London in 2010, Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement event was handled differently. Following the press briefing, Middleton showed Tominey her massive sapphire and diamond engagement ring, according to Tominey.

The film also discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s purported feud with the royal family. Negative stories regarding Markle’s behavior toward royal personnel began to emerge mere “days” after she and Prince Harry married on May 19, 2018, according to BBC royal writer Jonny Dymond.

Tominey also said that she and other reporters “were getting briefings that all was not well with William and Harry’s relationship, Meghan and Kate’s relationship, and Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family.”

Jenny Afia, Markle's lawyer, said in the program that the allegations against the former actress are false.