According to a book, Prince Charles questioned Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby’s skin tone.

According to a new book, Prince Charles commented on the skin tone of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future children.

During a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Markle said that a member of the royal family raised concerns about the hue of their newborn son’s skin before they welcomed Archie, now two.

The persons involved in the purported exchange were not identified by Markle or Prince Harry.

According to Page Six, the Prince of Wales allegedly launched a conversation with Markle about the probable skin tone of his son’s future offspring, according to author Christopher Andersen’s latest book, which cites a “well-placed source.”

The unnamed source claimed in “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan” that Prince Charles allegedly asked his wife, Duchess Camilla, on Nov. 27, 2017 — the same day Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement was officially announced — “I wonder what the children will look like?”

The Duchess of Cornwall was “caught aback” by her husband’s question, according to the insider, and said, “Well, absolutely stunning, I’m convinced.”

The Prince of Wales then lowered his voice and asked, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” according to the source.

“This is false and not worthy of further comment,” a spokeswoman for Prince Charles told the New York Post’s Page Six. According to the outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson did not reply to queries for comment.

Prince Charles was not the mysterious “senior royal” who Prince Harry and Markle — whose mother is Black and father is white — were alluding to during their Oprah interview, according to Andersen’s book.

According to the publication, the author presented the story as if Prince Charles’ curiosity had been twisted by devious courtiers who gave it a racial spin, and that by the time it reached Prince Harry and Markle’s ears, the story had morphed into a “toxic” story.

Andersen attributed the query posed by Prince Charles “being replayed in a less innocent way throughout the halls of Buckingham Royal” to a group of high-level palace advisors known as “Men in Gray.”

The book also discussed Prince Harry’s dissatisfaction with the situation after he protested to his father about it. Another anonymous insider told Andersen that the Prince of Wales warned his younger son that he was being “overly emotional about the subject.”

