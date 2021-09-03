According to a biographer, Prince William still has “angry feelings” toward Harry and Meghan.

Despite having reconciled since the former’s exit from royal life, Prince Harry and Prince William have yet to put their differences behind them, according to a royal expert.

In April, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex reunited for the first time in over a year during the funeral of their grandpa, Prince Philip, in the United Kingdom. They reconnected again in July for the inauguration of their mother Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace in London.

Despite this, royal biographer and correspondent Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is “still very much one of distance.”

“I don’t only mean physical [distance], over the Atlantic,” he stated, “but they aren’t communicating that much,” as sources close to William described it.

The author of “Finding Freedom” also stated that Prince Harry and Markle are still causing him “rage” because of “the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal existence,” and that the future king “has not been able to come to grips with [the event]yet.”

Scobie also argued that the brothers’ most recent public appearances together demonstrated their capacity to put personal issues aside for the greater good.

“When it comes to focusing on the greater, more important times – whether it is, of course, remembering and honoring the life and legacy of Prince Philip, next year’s Royal Jubilee [or]most importantly to the brothers, remembering and honoring the life and legacy of their mother,” he continued.

However, according to the royal author, these incidents have not resulted in “any type of larger movement,” and the two brothers have not communicated regularly since. Scobie continued, “I believe they will continue on these quite distinct trajectories.”

Scobie went on to say that in terms of reconciliation, people will “not witness much change” in the coming months, describing the royal siblings as “quite different guys.”

He explained, “William has obviously evolved into someone who is truly spending his life for the crown, for the institution.” “Harry has gone in the exact opposite direction.”

Stewart Pearce, author of “Diana: The Voice of Change” and former voice coach to the late Princess of Wales, offered a different take on Prince William and Prince Harry’s connection. Last month, he told Us Weekly that the brothers and their spouses have been “talking by Zoom [and].” Brief News from Washington Newsday.