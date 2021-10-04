According to a Billboard poll, BTS and Coldplay’s “My Universe” is the most popular newly released video.

Coldplay and BTS’ latest music video, “My Universe,” has been voted as the best new release by music fans.

The track, directed by Dave Meyers and featuring a sci-fi premise, received 72.12 percent of the vote in a Billboard survey conducted over the weekend.

“Love For Sale,” a duet by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, came in second with 21.93 percent of the vote. With 0.74 percent of the voting, Kane Brown and H.E.R.’s “Blessed & Free” tied for third place with Farruko’s “La 167.” Burna Boy’s “Want It All,” featuring Polo G., finished in fourth with 0.37 percent of the vote.

On September 24, Coldplay and BTS released a collaboration single. On September 30, a music video for “My Universe” was released. The band members were cast as interplanetary artists who came together for a song despite a warning from “the silencers,” who had prohibited music across the galaxy. The musicians form a “holoband” with the help of DJ Lafrique and her alien radio ship. The song’s lyrics are written in both English and Korean.

Since its debut, the official music video for “My Universe” has received 35 million views.

On September 27, BTS and Coldplay released two additional versions of the song: an acoustic version and a Supernova 7 remix.

Meyers is working with BTS for the first time. Missy Elliot’s “Get Your Freak On” and Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry,” “God Is A Woman,” and “Positions” are among the more than 200 music videos he has directed. He also directed the music videos for teen sensation Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

Meyers previously collaborated with Coldplay on their song “Higher Power,” which was released in May.

